Ghana’s badminton team crashed out of Day 3 at the ongoing African Games, with none of the events seeing a Ghanaian progress past the quarterfinals.

However, the off the court issues surrounding the team is what grabbed the headlines.

According to a member of the team, Leslie Addo, the team had to be transported to the Borteyman Sports Complex, using their coach’s pickup van.

Due to limited space in the car for the players, about eight players had to perch in the bucket of the truck.

“We had to sit in our coach’s vehicle on our way here and it was a pickup,” he told Joy Sports.

“Most of us had to sit in the bucket – about eight of us.

“We didn’t get any transport to the venue. We’re the host nation so how could that happen.”

Members of the team also complained about the late arrival of their playing equipment, with most of them unable to test the said equipment before the competition.

