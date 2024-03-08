The highly anticipated 2023 African Games are set to kick off today, Friday, March 8, with the grand opening ceremony taking place at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Legon.

Ahead of the opening ceremony later today, the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) alongside representatives from the African Union paid a courtesy visit to President Akufo-Addo on Thursday at the Jubilee House, Ghana’s seat of government.

During the visit, they presented the symbolic games’ torch to the President, seeking his unwavering support throughout the duration of the games.

Expressing his expectations for the tournament, President Akufo-Addo emphasized his anticipation for a memorable event that would resonate for years to come.

He acknowledged the dedication and support received thus far, expressing optimism for a successful and well-attended event that would benefit both Ghana and the African Union.

“We’ve gone through a lot of energy at the expense of these games and we’ve had strong support from you and encouragement.

The whole thing has now come to its climax. We are hoping that the games will be successful, well patronised, well organised and all of us will benefit from that. You (AU) as well as us here in Ghana.

“I’m praying that everything goes well on Friday and onwards, and then we will have spectacular games that people will remember for generations.”

Adding to the excitement of the opening ceremony, performances by renowned artistes such as Shatta Wale, Pat Thomas, Ebo Taylor, Kamo Mphela and King Promise are scheduled to grace the stage, promising a spectacular start to the African Games.

The event is expected to get underway at 15:00GMT.

READ ALSO