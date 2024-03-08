The 13th African Games Torch has been presented to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at a short ceremony at the Jubilee House.

The presentation was done on Thursday by the African Union and the Local Organising Committee (LOC).

The visit of the delegation which included Sports Minister Mustapha Yusif precedes the tournament whose opening ceremony is today, March 8, 2024.

Ambassador Minata Samate Cessouma, AU Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development who led the delegation commended Ghana for the preparation done so far.

President Akufo-Addo who was happy to receive to delegation and the Torch gave the assurance that Ghana will ensure a successful hosting of the 13th African Games.

This important continental event will be marked by the participation of over 4,000 athletes competing in 29 sports disciplines, 8 of which are qualifying to the Paris Olympic in 2024.

It will be held in Accra, Kumasi and Cape Cost from 8-23 March 2024.

