The Black Satellites held their final at the Achimota School Park on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, ahead of their 13th African Games Men’s tournament-opening match.

The Ghana U-20 team will open their African Games campaign on Friday, March 8, 2024, when they take on their Congolese counterparts at the Accra Sports Stadium.

After days of camping in Prampram and Cape Coast, the team arrived in Accra on Tuesday to play a test game against Premier League side Legon Cities FC.

The trial game ended in a goalless draw despite an impressive performance from both sides.

The team trained at their officially assigned training grounds on Wednesday with all 20 players actively taking part in the intensive session.

The team will wrap up their preparations later today March 7, 2024, from 4:45 pm- 6:00 pm at the Achimota School Park.

Ahead of their final session, the head coach for the side, Desmond Ofei will meet the press on Thursday afternoon for his press conference.

READ ALSO