The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II, has kicked against the plan to rename the Tamale International Airport after Yakubu Tali.

According to the leader, the proposed renaming does not resonate well with the people of the region.

“Since this proposal was announced, the Gbewaa Palace has been inundated with calls and other forms of communications pleading that this proposal be shelved,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo announced this proposal during the delivery of the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Addressing Parliament, he explained that, “several important tasks are lying ahead of us, one of which will be commissioning the Nana Agyeman Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi, and naming the recently commissioned airport in Tamale the Yakubu Tali International Airport.”

In a letter, the Ya-Na explained that it would be more appropriate for the government to hold off on this move.

The traditional leader further proposed that such recognition would hold much more significance if bestowed upon Naa Gbewaa.

“It is the considered opinion of many people and traditional leaders in the region that such recognition is bestowed on Na Gbewaa.”

Meanwhile, some residents of Kumasi have welcomed the renaming of the yet-to-be-commissioned and first International Airport in the Ashanti Region.

They are of the view renaming the Kumasi International Airport after the late Asante King, Nana Agyeman Prempeh I, is worthwhile due to his sacrifices to the Asante kingdom.

Some residents of Kumasi who spoke to JoyNews expressed delight in dedicating one of the prominent state infrastructure to the 13th Asante monarch.

“We don’t have a problem with the name because he once ruled as the king in the Asante kingdom and since the airport is also located in this same region we are delighted about it,” one of the residents said.

Nana Agyeman Prempeh I was enstooled as Asantehene in March 1888 with the stool name Nana Kwaku Duah III. The name was later changed to Prempeh I.

Nana Agyeman Prempeh I fought the British in 1900 and was captured and sent to exile.

During his reign, he won two battles over the British and was moved to Seychelles Island with his family and 50 others.

After being held captive for 28 years, Sir Prempeh was released to return to Kumasi in 1924 through a special agreement with British authorities, allowing him to return as a regular individual.

Nana Prempeh passed away on May 12, and his successor, Prempeh II, took over as the Asantehene in 1931.

The international airport is expected to start functioning from May 2024. However, the citizens are hoping for an early start of operations to ease the stress of travelling to Accra to catch international flights.

“We’re thrilled with the new international airport project as it’ll spare us the time and hassle of travelling to Accra for international flights,” said Kwabena, a resident.

Below is Ya-Na Abukari II’s full letter.

I bring you fraternal royal greetings from the Gbewaa Palace, with fervent hope and prayer that you are in good health and high spirit. I would like to draw your attention to your wish to rename the Tamale International Airport as Yakubu Tali International Airport.

This is an unacceptable idea to me and the majority of citizens of Dagbon. The renaming of Tamale International Airport after Tolon Naa Yakubu will be contentious and counterproductive. It will draw our traditional state and entire Northern Region into needless controversy.

As then Yo-Na Abukari VII, I personally and voluntarily released the substantial lands covering the entire expansion areas of the airport to the government of Ghana to undertake this important infrastructural development.

Since this proposal was announced, the Gbewaa Palace has been inundated with calls and other forms of communications pleading that this proposal be shelved. It is the considered opinion of many people and traditional leaders in the region that such recognition is bestowed on Na Gbewaa.

Accept my compliments of the highest consideration.

