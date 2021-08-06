Information Minister redeems pledge to Ya-Na

The Ministry of Information has presented a public address system to the Gbewaa Palace to support the Palace in disseminating information to members of the public.

The public address system comprised two speakers (internal digital mixer), a wireless combo system, control devices amongst other vital equipment for high-quality sound.

Madam Patricia Dovi Sampson, Director, Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Information, who presented the items on behalf of the Minister for Information to the Ya-Na Abukari II, Overlord of Dagbon, at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi on Wednesday, said it was to redeem the Minister’s pledge to the Ya-Na.

It would be recalled that on November 16, 2020, Mr Oppong Nkrumah, Minister for Information visited the Ya-Na at the Gbewaa Palace where he pledged to support the Palace with a public address system to facilitate work at the Palace.

Madam Sampson was hopeful that the equipment would help to disseminate information to community members far and wide for the development of the area.

Ya-Na Abukari (II), who spoke through the Public Relations Officer at the Gbewaa Palace, expressed gratitude to the Minister for Information for fulfilling his promise.

He said the equipment would help the Palace to disseminate Information easily to all its subjects.