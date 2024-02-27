President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced that, government will rename the Kumasi and Tamale International airports.

The Kumasi International Airport will be renamed the Nana Agyeman Prempeh I International Airport, while the recently inaugurated airport in Tamale will be called the Yakubu Tali International Airport.

He made this known during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament on Tuesday, February 27.

He said “I have one more scheduled date with the House, when I would be here to give an accounting of my time in office. By that time, my successor would have been elected, and we would be getting ready for the swearing-in ceremony. The elections will be held peacefully, and the candidate with credibility to take us on to a higher level will win. Let me

wish all of us well in the elections on 7th December.

“Before then, there a number of important tasks lie ahead of us, one of which will be commissioning the Nana Agyeman Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi, and naming the recently commissioned airport in Tamale the Yakubu Tali International Airport.

“Mr. Speaker, we stumbled, but we are rising again. We were bruised, but we are healing. We have recovered our footing. We have dusted ourselves off, and now we face tomorrow with confidence. Every day we pray and hope that adversity may spare our families, our

communities and our dear nation. But should we be confronted by misfortune; we must face it like people with a proud history who fight and do not flee. Yenim ko; yen nim adwane. That is the Ghanaian spirit. That is our armour and our shield. This is our ethos” the President added.

