The government is set to unveil a Performance Tracker, designed to enhance transparency and accountability in the implementation of infrastructure projects nationwide.

This was announced during President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

The tracker will be officially launched in March, which is aimed at resolving persistent issues regarding the accuracy and dependability of project representations.

The President emphasized that the Performance Tracker would function as a dependable mechanism for demonstrating the progress of infrastructure projects, thus fostering trust and confidence among citizens.

“This year, we are taking things to a higher level. This Government, after all, is the Digitalisation Government, and the man who has led the entire digitalisation process these past seven (7) years, my indefatigable Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Digitalisation, the NPP’s excellent presidential candidate for the 2024 election, is coming up with what will allow everyone and anyone to check on every project being undertaken by the government without having to listen to the President’s Message on the State of the Nation. We are calling it the Performance Tracker.”

“Mr Speaker, the Performance Tracker will be formally launched in March, and I am offering it as the device which would help bring accountability into your hands. With the Performance Tracker, we can be sure that never again will pictures of an artist’s impression be offered as projects that have been executed.”