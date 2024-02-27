President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo thew a subtle shade at the Minority in Parliament ahead of his State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament said this would be his last address as President of Ghana.

But when he mounted the podium said ” I have one more to go”.

He said “Mr. Speaker, it is always invigorating to return to Parliament and fulfill the constitutional obligation outlined in Article 67 by presenting a message on the state of the nation. On this occasion, however, it marks my penultimate time. I have one more to go.”

