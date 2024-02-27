President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said given the violent extremism in parts of West Africa, Ghana can no longer take the territorial integrity of the country for granted

During his State of the Nation address on Tuesday, February 27, he said government has taken proactive measures to ensure the nation’s safety and security.

Acknowledging the absence of extremism in Ghana due to meticulous planning, President Akufo-Addo stressed the prioritization of resources and welfare for the Armed Forces and security agencies.

He reassured that, Ghana remains “safe and secure,” attributing this stability to comprehensive planning and strategic resourcing.

The police, President Akufo-Addo added are much better equipped than they have ever been under any government.

Citing the extremism occurring in other parts of West Africa, he said “we can no longer take the territorial integrity of the country for granted.”

ALSO READ: