President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has affirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring the smooth conduct of the 2024 general elections by the Electoral Commission (EC).

He assured that, measures will be in place for free, fair, and transparent polls.

President gave the promise while presenting the State of the Nation address on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

He said government will give the Electoral Commission the needed resources for a free and fair elections.

The President urged collaboration between the EC and political parties to resolve any potential disputes.

President Akufo-Addo expressed confident in the security service to ensure a violent free elections

#SONA2024: President Akufo Addo presents the State of The Nation's Address. https://t.co/HYKChhTR8E — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) February 27, 2024

ALSO READ:

They’re playing with our minds – Hassan Ayariga on Ofori-Atta’s re-appointment..‘SONA: Apologising won’t break you – Political strategist tells Akufo Addo…