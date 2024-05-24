Sefwi Adupri Basic School has been temporarily shut down due to recurring rituals performed by unidentified individuals on the school premises.

The school, which shares a compound with the Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound in Sefwi Adupri, has faced persistent ritual activities, causing significant concern among the staff and community.

The Assistant Head teacher, Rebecca Manson, recounted how these suspected rituals have continued without any decisive action from the town’s elders.

She mentioned that the headmaster, Solomon Nartey, has gone to Bibiani to inform the Education Directorate about the situation, and they are currently awaiting further instructions.

She stressed the need for swift action from elders in the community, warning that the teachers might have to take matters into their own hands if the situation does not improve.

Also, the deputy in charge of the Sefwi Adupri CHPS compound, Faustina Mensah, also expressed her fear and uncertainty due to the frequent rituals.

She urged the chief and elders to intervene because the staff cannot continue to risk their lives to work under such conditions.

Kwasi Boadu, the Unit Committee Chairman for Sehwi Adupri, confirmed the incidents to Adom News.

He urged them to remain calm, as the chief and elders are committed to ensuring their safety.

Mr. Boadu added that, they are meeting with the Directors of Health Service and the Ghana Education Service to find a lasting solution to the problem.