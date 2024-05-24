The Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr Serebour Quaicoe, has said his outfit does not hold any grudge against the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, the political party is a major stakeholder in Ghana’s elections and will raise concerns as and when necessary if it believes certain electoral processes and procedures have challenges.

Speaking on JoyNews Pulse on May 24, he explained that when the EC clarifies any concerns raised, the NDC puts the past behind it and forges ahead.

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe stressed that this was a normal occurrence for political parties and that most of the concerns were not to be considered personal attacks on individuals within the EC.

“I want to put on record that the Electoral Commission and the NDC, we are not enemies. When you come and meet some of them, we all attended the same schools and we are nice…

“Normally, they will come and make the allegations and we will come and refute them. Once we refute them, it ends the case. I believe some of them maybe, they don’t understand how the system works, that is why they will make those allegations but we are not enemies with them,” he told host, Elton Brobbey.

For weeks, the NDC and the EC have been locked in bitter exchanges over concerns raised by the political party regarding alleged theft of several Biometric Voter Registration (BVRs) from the Commission’s offices.

The EC initially denied the allegations but later reluctantly admitted that indeed some equipment were missing.

The Commission however, assured that this would not affect the upcoming polls in any way.

