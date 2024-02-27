The founder and leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga is disappointed in the re-appointment of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta as Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments.

In his view, President Akufo-Addo and his cronies are just playing with the minds of Ghanaians.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Tuesday, Mr. Ayariga could not fathom why a Finance Minister who has collapsed Ghana’s economy would be given a more juicy position in government.

The only explanation for this, the APC leader said is that, President Akufo-Addo have taken Ghanaians for granted.

“Majority of members from the NPP, over 80 percent, desired Ofori-Atta’s removal, yet the President ignored their voices. His reshuffle and new appointment is just an attempt to conceal the government’s shortcomings and evade scrutiny from the incoming administration. They are playing with the minds of Ghanaians” he said.

Labeling Ofori-Atta as the worst Finance Minister Ghana has ever had, Mr. Ayariga questioned the competence of the reshuffled appointees.

He said they offer nothing substantial at this critical stage just 10 months to the general elections.

Mr. Ayariga said for the past seven years, President Akufo-Addo has not achieved any significant achievements.

