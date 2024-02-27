Enterprise Insurance Ltd, Ghana’s oldest and leading private insurer in Fire, Marine, Motor and General Accident as part of its centenary celebrations held its mammoth centenary anniversary thanksgiving service at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The thanksgiving service held on the theme: “Celebrating our legacy, securing your future” is in commemoration of business’ 100 years celebrations.

This embodies Enterprise Insurance’s rich history of providing Ghanaians with peace of mind and unwavering protection, and the company’s continued commitment to excellence in the years to come. Since its inception in 1924, the company has weathered economic storms, embraced innovation, and consistently delivered reliable insurance solutions, solidifying its position as a pillar of trust and stability.

Managing Director of Enterprise Insurance, Mrs. Akosua Ansah-Antwi, in an address at the ceremony said “We are so grateful to God for how far he has brought us. Today we have come to thank Him for his goodness to us as we begin our centenary celebrations. We are nothing without our loyal customers and on behalf of the entire group, I want to appreciate our customers for their continued patronage over the years. God bless you all and we look forward to an amazing year full of exciting activities. May the good Lord continue to see us through to another 100 years and beyond”.

She thanked all staff for their dedication and hard work over the years “I sincerely thank all staff, past and present for their diligence, commitment and self-motivation, without which this would not have been possible”.

The business also paid tribute to the deceased members of the EIC family especially the Late Ernestina Abeh who served as the immediate past Managing Director of the company.

The guest preacher, Bishop Emeritus James Saah of Action Chapel International explained the essence of thanksgiving.

He lauded management of Enterprise Insurance Ltd for investing their time and resources to thank God for his mercies and blessings on the business.

Bishop Emeritus James Saah prayed for the management and staff of Enterprise Insurance and the entire Enterprise Group to continue to make an impact in Ghana.

Ministering at the service were the Harmonious Chorale, Joe Mettle, Joyful Way Incorporated, Kofi Owusu-Peprah, Minister Ph3l and the company’s own choir, the Advantage Choir.

In attendance were the former Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, the Acting Commissioner of Insurance, Michael Andoh, President of the Ghana Insurers Association, Seth Koblah Aklasi, Board Chairman of the Enterprise Group PLC Keli Gadzekpo, Board Chairman of Enterprise Insurance LTD, Mr. Martin Eson-Benjamin, CEO of the Enterprise Group, Daniel Larbi -Tieku, board members and Managing Directors of other subsidiaries.

Through this centennial celebration and the thanksgiving service, Enterprise Insurance Ltd. Continues to reaffirm its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the future of Ghanaians and contributing to the nation’s continued progress.