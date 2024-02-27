An autopsy report has revealed what killed first-year Aburi Girls Senior High School (SHS) student, Stacey Okyere who tragically passed after complaining of stomach pains.

The post-mortem conducted at the Police Hospital following her death on February 3, 2024, indicates the 15-year-old died of cerebrospinal Meningitis.

Her sister, Nora Danso, who disclosed this said additional tests were run at the Ghana Standards Authority.

However, the family according to her are yet to receive copies of the autopsy report.

“Yes the report has been endorsed. Monday, we will get the report itself; the hard copy. The CID officer said after endorsement, they need to run several copies. The school needs a copy, Ghana Police Service, and then they will bring the original copy to the family. So they need to run all these copies before they hand over to us,” she disclosed in an interview with Accra-based Starr FM.

Meanwhile, Nora said Stacey’s burial has been set for Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Ablekuma.

