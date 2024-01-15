Samuel Atta-Mills, a brother of late former President Atta-Mills, has described as imposters, a group requesting the latter’s autopsy report.

The Odomaa Clan of Ekumfi and founder of the Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho last Friday visited the Jubilee House to engage President Nana Addo Dakwa Akufo-Addo.

The group expressed concerns about the unavailability of an autopsy report to bring closure on the cause of the former President’s death.

But according to Mr Atta-Mills, the group are just associating themselves and using his late brother’s name for fame.

“It is not true Atta-Mills’ family went to Akufo-Addo. They are impostors and people looking for cheap fame. Koku is not our family member neither do I know any member of the delegation.

Why are they so interested in the autopsy report or did Koku have a hand in the death of Atta-Mills? He should leave us alone,” he fumed.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo Abrem (KEEA) Member of Parliament (MP) warned these persons to stay away and allow the dead rest in peace.

