Ghanaian rapper, Lyrical Joe is about to introduce to people a ‘hidden’ aspect of his music talent – singing.

In a recent interview with DJ Slim on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Best Rap Performance winner said even though he is widely known as a good rapper, he can also sing and intends to make that aspect of him more prominent.

“I consider doing that [singing], I do that more times just that I need to put it in people’s faces more. Yea, so definitely, I will. You know, [in] my song ‘Tina’ with Tinny, I didn’t even rap. I was just singing. I’ve had songs like I’m basically laid back singing,” he said.

He, however, noted that his rap fans usually get engrossed in the rap in manner that has the tendency to take his mind off tapping into other areas.

Lyrical Joe wouldn’t be the first Ghanaian rapper to venture into singing.

Prince Bright of Bukbak, Obrafuor, Obour, and others showed their versatility in both fields.

Lately, rappers like King Paluta and Amerado have also been proving their mettle in singing as well.

Lyrical Joe is currently out with ‘Enter,’ a blend of Amapiano and highlife featuring Kuami Eugene.

The song, a departure for his typical hardcore rap songs, is composed of a catchy chorus and hooks by highife musician, Kuami Eugene who also did the production.