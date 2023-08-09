Gospel musician Diana Hamilton and her husband, Dr Joseph Hamilton made an appearance on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show on Tuesday, August 8th, to debut her latest song, “Say Amen.”

This marked the first instance where fans of the acclaimed UK-based singer were offered insights into their relationship, as well as his upbringing in Ghana.

During the interview, he shared that during his childhood, he had to sell newspapers over the weekends to support his schooling during the weekdays.

Dr Hamilton recounted that his experience as a newspaper boy was instrumental in teaching him how to read.

He emphasized that his early life in Ghana, despite its challenges, laid the foundation for his subsequent achievements in the medical field in the UK.

Diana Hamilton’s husband comes from the Eastern Region of Ghana. He was born at Kwabeng, where he received his primary education before obtaining his BECE certificate at Nsutem in the Ashanti Region.

Speaking with Andy Dosty, he identified Pope Johns Senior High School as his alma mater and noted that he earned his bachelor’s degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Reflecting on his journey, he shared, “I have come a long way, and I believe grace has sustained me. Selling newspapers and reading articles helped me learn how to read.” He acknowledged that his past experiences have equipped him to navigate challenges abroad.

He continued, “While I wouldn’t describe them as difficult times, those experiences have molded me, as I grew up in a family that sold newspapers. During holidays, I would collect newspapers and sell them, including at the Bunso area, and then attend school on Mondays.”

