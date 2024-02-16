Renowned gospel artiste, Diana Hamilton has revealed the inspiration behind her annual Awake Experience.

She said it is her desire to facilitate intimate encounters with God for her devoted followers.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, Mrs. Hamilton shared her longstanding aspiration to create a sacred space where she and her core fans could collectively worship and praise God throughout the day.

She said her manager came up with the idea and she embraced it wholeheartedly, marking the inception of the annual Awake Experience.

Reflecting on the significance of the event, Diana Hamilton underscored the transformative power of encountering God first-hand, drawing parallels to the miraculous encounters documented in biblical narratives.

She emphasized the spiritual impact of these encounters, noting the numerous blessings and revelations that often accompany such experiences.

“What we aim for with Awake Experience is more than just a concert; it’s a divine encounter with God,” Hamilton remarked. “From its humble beginnings in London, the event has grown to encompass gatherings in Accra and Kumasi, each serving as a testament to God’s faithfulness and goodness.”

As Hamilton prepares to host another Awake Experience, she remains steadfast in her commitment to fostering an environment where individuals can draw closer to God and experience the transformative power of worship first-hand.

Celebrating a decade of spiritual awakening, Diana Hamilton’s iconic Awake Experience returns on February 18, 2024, at ICGC Christ Temple East.

The event promises an evening of soul-stirring worship starting at 4:pm.

Joining Diana Hamilton for this milestone celebration are renowned gospel acts, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, and Mercy Chinwo from Nigeria.

To secure your spot at this unforgettable gathering, simply dial 7258080# for tickets. Standard tickets are priced at 100 cedis, while the Double package offers two tickets for 180 Cedis. VIP access is available at 200 cedis, and families of five can enjoy admission for the price of four tickets.

For those desiring an elevated experience, premium tickets are available exclusively for ministry supporters.

