Award-winning Ghanaian gospel act, Diana Hamilton has described her collaboration with Nigeria’s Mercy Chinwo as God’s will.

She said God spoke to her about the song and it dawned on her to feature Mercy.

Responding to why she didn’t feature a Ghanaian artiste, Diana, in an interview on Adom FM’s mid-morning show, Work and Happiness on Tuesday, revealed that she has done a number of songs with her colleagues but are yet to be released.

“I have unreleased songs with some Ghanaian songs like Akese Brempong, Precious, and others. But God spoke to me and it just hit me to put Mercy on this song,” she said.

