The 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year, Diana Hamilton has disclosed the real motivation behind her hit song, ‘Adom’.

According to her, she got the inspiration after one of her sister’s in spite of the complications during pregnancy still gave birth to a healthy baby.

Diana Hamilton said the child is a testament to grace which in the local Twi dialect means “Adom”, the title of her song.

“One of my sisters was telling me a story of how she birthed her child and she said it was only by grace. She said anytime she looks at the child, she doesn’t look like what she has been through and she is grateful to God. There were several complications with her pregnancy and doctors wanted to remove the baby but she resisted. She believed in God and the baby has grown in grace,” she disclosed in an interview on Adom FM’s Work and Happiness Tuesday.

Watch video below: