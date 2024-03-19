The Rehoboth Network of Churches International is proud to present Diana Hamilton as headline act for Kent Worships 2024, an uplifting and spiritually enriching event set to take place on April 27, 2024, at 2 pm sharp.

Hosted at the Midkent College Medway Campus, located on Midway Road, Gillingham ME71FN, this event promises an afternoon of soul-stirring music, heartfelt worship, and inspiring messages.

Leading the line-up of performers is renowned gospel artiste Diana Hamilton, supported by Rev. Henry Godson-Afful, whose powerful voices and profound messages are sure to uplift and inspire attendees.

Joining them on stage will be the talented choir group, Inspirational Cheribs, whose harmonious melodies will fill the venue with joy and praise.

In addition to the musical performances, Kent Worships 2024 will feature a line-up of esteemed gospel musicians and ministers, including Maame Serwaa, Pastor Boma, Papa Richie, Pastor Matthew Godson-Afful, Precious Bardoom, Pastor Prince Antwi, and Ern Ruthy.

Each of these individuals brings a unique perspective and anointing to the event, ensuring a diverse and spiritually enriching experience for all in attendance.

As part of the event, there will also be free health screenings available starting at 1 pm, providing attendees with an opportunity to prioritize their physical well-being alongside their spiritual nourishment.

Kent Worships 2024 is more than just a concert—it’s a celebration of faith, unity, and the transformative power of worship.

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable event that promises to leave a lasting impact on hearts and minds alike. Join us as we come together to lift our voices in praise and worship to the King of Kings!

