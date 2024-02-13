Ghanaian Gospel musician, Diana Hamilton has revealed the inspiration behind her latest hit song “The Doing of the Lord” featuring Nigeria’s Mercy Chinwo.

According to her, her younger brother reminded her of the great things God has done in her life after she released “Adom”.

Diana Hamilton indicated that, given the tribulations she has been through and how far God has brought her, it can only be the doing of the Lord.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Work and Happiness on Tuesday, the award-winning artiste recalled the trials even her late dad went through in life which also triggered the song “The Doing of the Lord”.

“After I released Adom, my brother looked at my life and said he sees my life as a book that needs to be written. Seeing all the tribulations that I have gone through, without God I wouldn’t have been where I am today,” she said.

Watch video below: