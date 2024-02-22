The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has invited gospel artiste, Diana Antwi Hamilton to perform at his 25th-anniversary celebration musical concert and his his birthday party.

This, he mentioned when the gospel singer paid a courtesy call at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The Asantehene commended Diana Hamilton, for her musical prowess and efforts in promoting the Ghanaian gospel industry.

He admonished her to remain steadfast and submissive in the music industry.

Diana Antwi Hamilton and Enterprise Life also supported the Asantehene’s campaign to renovate the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital with GH¢20,000.

