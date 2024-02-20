Award-winning Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Shay celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, February 20.

On this special day, she decided to extend a helping hand to the paediatric ward of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The artiste, renowned for her chart-topping music and philanthropic endeavours, through her Wendy Shay Foundation, made the beautiful presentation to the hospital.

The presentation ceremony which was held at the esteemed Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, saw Wendy Shay and her team delivering essential medical equipment to enhance the hospital’s capacity to care for its youngest patients.

Among the items donated were baby cots, a surgery unit, a radiant warmer, a paediatric bed, and a suctioning machine.

These vital resources according to Wendy’s team will go a long way to significantly improve the quality of care provided to newborns and children at the hospital.

Also, the “Survival” hitmaker said the mission of the Wendy Shay Foundation is to improve healthcare in the country and support those in need.

“As an artiste, I believe in using my influence to create positive change,” she remarked.

“Through the Wendy Shay Foundation, we aim to address pressing social issues and contribute to building a better future for all,” Wendy stated.

The management of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital extended their heartfelt gratitude to Wendy Shay and her foundation for their invaluable contribution.

Dr. Hope Glover Addy, Head of the Paediatric Surgery Unit, lauded Wendy for the donation, emphasizing its direct impact on patient care.

It will be noted that Wendy Shay’s philanthropic efforts extend beyond the healthcare sector.

Last year, on her 27th birthday, she made headlines for her donation of educational items through the Wendy Shay Foundation Educare Initiative.

The beneficiaries of this initiative were the students of Weija Primary 1 and 2, who received newly sewn school uniforms, bags, whiteboards, and various stationery items.