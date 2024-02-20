As Ghana continues to lose most of its wetlands, JoyNews is learning how other countries are developing settlements and using them as waste-cleaning tools for communities.

One such example is the Florida Gulf Coast University, built on about 400 acres of restored wetland.

One of its assets is a water school spearheading research into water quality and ecosystems to inform environmental policy in Florida.

As part of a US-Foreign Press Center and Multimedia Cooperation on climate change, environmental regulation and mining, Luv Fm’s Erastus Asare Donkor and Kofi Asare have been examining the importance of wetlands with experts from the water school in Florida.

Here is a report from day one of their trip to the US: