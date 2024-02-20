The Minority in Parliament is unhappy about the intended action by the Ghana Police Service against the Director of Research and Planning, DCOP Prince Gabriel Waabu.

They maintained that, the senior officer did not err in his comment about military involvement in election security.

DCOP Waabu told JoyNews during the launch of Election Headquarters that the Military will not be involved in the management of this year’s election security.

But the Police Service in a statement described the comment as unfortunate and has initiated internal disciplinary measures against him.

Reacting to this, the Ranking Member on Defence and Interior, and MP for Builsa North Agalga said there was nothing wrong with the comments by DCOP Waabu to warrant the response of the Police Service.

He maintained that, the military must not be involved in election security.

“We expect the police to discharge their mandate very effectively and efficiently to make it unnecessary for the military to come in because the military as you and I know are not trained primarily to maintain internal law and order so when you bring them in, normally you are bound to have certain challenges” Mr. Agalga added.

