The Ghana Police Service has distanced itself from comments made by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Gabriel Prince Waabu on election security.

Speaking on Joy News, DCOP Waabu indicated that the service treats every constituency as a hotspot.

DCOP Waabu also emphasised that the police have implemented various structures and strategies to guarantee the safety and security of citizens during the electoral process.

He also expressed confidence that the levels of professionalism exhibited in internal party elections would be maintained during this year’s poll.

However, the service in a statement has said it deem the comment unfounded and does not represent its position.

The statement explained that under the National Elections Security Taskforce Architecture, it work with all other security services including the Ghana Armed Forces to ensure peace, security, law and order, before, during and after elections.

The statement added the conduct of the officer is being subjected to internal disciplinary processes.

Below is the statement: