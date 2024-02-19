The Police has assured that they will leave no stone unturned in ensuring security in the upcoming polls.

Over the major electioneering years, the service has released a list of areas that they consider as hotspots.

These areas are centers that may require critical security deployment due to their volatile nature.

However, speaking on JoyNews, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Prince Gabriel Waabu indicated that the service treats every constituency as a hotspot.

“The whole country is a hotspot. We are planning towards the whole country as a hotspot. We are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to individual issues,” he said on Monday, February 19, 2024.

“Yes, they are known, but we’re not concentrating that those would be the hotspots on the D Day. Because if you concentrate on that you might forget of other places. So, yes, we know the old ones. We would put our eyes on those places, be very vigilant, but we still think that it can become [a major hotspot].

DCOP Waabu also emphasised that the police have implemented various structures and strategies to guarantee the safety and security of citizens during the electoral process.

He also expressed confidence that the levels of professionalism exhibited in internal party elections would be maintained during this year’s poll.

