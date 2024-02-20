The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has encouraged the newly appointed Finance Minister, Mohammed Amin Adam, to swiftly put in place strategic policies to address the current economic challenges facing the nation.

In a meeting with the Finance Minister, Asantehene emphasised the importance of collaboration with the Ministry’s staff and urged Mr. Adam to consider their insights.

He commended the former Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta for initiating measures to address the economic difficulties and encouraged the new Finance Minister to build upon those efforts for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

Expressing confidence in Dr. Adam’s ability to lead an economic turnaround, Otumfuo encouraged him to implement effective strategies and measures.

He highlighted the high expectations placed on financial leadership and underscored the President’s trust in the Finance Minister’s capabilities.

“The President expressed confidence in you and has given you a mandate as the Finance Minister. Although the country is going through economic difficulties, there is hope for an economic turnaround if the right measures are implemented. Your Predecessor has put in place some measures as part of efforts to address the economic conditions I will urge you to continue from where he left off.

“You are not a new person at the Finance Ministry, you were there already. I will also urge you to work closely with the staff at the Ministry so you can share ideas to achieve the goals that have been set. Ghanaians are now looking up to you when it comes to finance issues because the President has put you in that position.”

In response, Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam stated that President Akufo-Addo has assigned him the responsibility of overseeing the completion of all stalled infrastructure projects in the Ashanti Region.

“But you are also aware that, we have faced some challenges as a result we had to stall for some time, but you also know that the President is determined to make sure that these projects are completed for the benefit of our people.

