The Minority in Parliament has leveled accusations against Dr. Ayew Afriyie, the Chairman of the Health Committee.

They alleged that, he is intentionally impeding a parliamentary inquiry into the government’s COVID-19 expenditure.

Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, tasked both the Finance and Health Committees with promptly investigating the utilization of COVID-19 funds in response to perceived irregularities highlighted by the Finance Minister on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

During proceedings on Wednesday, February 21, the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, expressed concerns on the Parliament floor, asserting that the Member of Parliament for Effiduase/Asokore was obstructing the investigation.

“The Chairman of the joint committee, Ayew Afriyie, has not called a meeting to sit on the matter. The ranking member cannot obviously call a meeting and it is only the chairman who can call the meeting. So we are sensing some form of sabotage.

“There was a sub-committee that the joint committee formed and developed a guideline, and submitted it to the joint committee, which it accepted and as we speak, this matter has been delayed for almost eight months, and we cannot continue like this” he fumed.