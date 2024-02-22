The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has commended Diana Antwi Hamilton, for her musical prowess and efforts in promoting the Ghanaian gospel industry.

When the gospel singer paid a courtesy call at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, the Asantehene admonished her to remain steadfast and submissive in the music industry.

The Asantehene also invited Diana Hamilton to perform at his 25th-anniversary celebration musical concert and his birthday party.https://www.youtube.com/embed/rBMUeyM-I5g

Diana Antwi Hamilton and Enterprise Life supported the Asantehene’s drive to renovate the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital with GHS20,000.

