A school bus belonging to the Ampea Memorial Institute has reportedly been involved in a fatal accident on a Nkawkaw highway in the Eastern region.

According to reports, the bus transporting pupils to their various destinations collided with another vehicle while negotiating a curve into the main road.

The bus with registration number GE 2291-10 rammed into a private V8 registered GT 8455-19 owned by a Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) in the Asante region.

Due to the magnitude of the crash, both cars plunged into a ditch near the road claiming four lives.

Three pupils and a female teacher died at on the spot whiles passengers in both cars sustained various degrees of injuries.

The injured victims have been rushed to the Holy Family Hospital in Nkawkaw and the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the same hospital morgue.

Some angry residents who spoke to Adom News’ Peter Dwamena described the road as a death trap due to the incessant accidents on the stretch.