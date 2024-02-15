The Minority in Parliament has issued a stern warning to the leadership of the Majority to take responsibility for absenteeism of their members.

They said if New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament are no more interested in the parliamentary work, they should consider resigning from their positions.

In a recent address, Minority Whip and Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Kwame Governs Agbodza, expressed deep concern over the lack of commitment by President Akufo-Addo and his Ministers towards their constitutional duties.

Mr. Agbodza emphasized that, the primary responsibility of government officials is to serve the interests of the citizens, a duty which they appear to be neglecting through consistent absenteeism.

The call for accountability comes in the wake of a notable incident where both the Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, and the Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta failed to arrive promptly to answer questions raised by fellow Members of Parliament.

Just 17 of over 130 Majority members were present in Parliament on February 15, sparking uproar.

The Majority leadership was not present, and other members also sought permission from the Speaker, Alban Bagbin to absent themselves.