There was confusion on the floor of Parliament during the consideration stage of the Road Safety Authority Bill when the Member of Parliament for Ketu North, James Klutse Avedzi, raised the issue of a lack of quorum to do public business.

The Minority Caucus has sent a clear warning that any time their leader, Dr. Ato Forson, goes to court, it won’t be present to do public business.

Ironically, the Majority members themselves have failed to produce their numbers for their business.

This angered the Minority, prompting them to question the numbers on the floor for the business of the government.

The 2nd Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, believed the time as stipulated by the procedure of the House had not elapsed hence signaled for business to continue.

This drew the loud voice of the Ketu North lawmaker, who was joined by Minority Chief Whip and Adaklu lawmaker Kwame Agbodza, calling for the suspension and subsequent adjournment of proceedings.

This comes on the back of a standoff between both caucuses as the Minority continues to kick against what it terms as a witch hunt of its leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, in the ongoing ambulance trial.

