As part of corporate social responsibility, the Kete Muslim Youth Association has donated a modern anesthesia machine to the Krachi West Municipal Municipal Hospital in the Oti Region to improve the quality of healthcare services.

The Association led by the immediate past Secretary Abdullah Meikanobio, said they have been actively involved in various charitable activities to support the local community.

According to him, the donation is one of the many initiatives they have undertaken to positively impact the lives of others.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, Mr Meikanobio said the machine was purchased through individual contribution.

He noted that, with the new machine, the hospital will be able to provide better care and treatment to its patients, ensuring their safety and well-being during surgeries.

Abdullah Meikanobio called for maintenance and regular servicing to prolong the lifespan of the machine and ensure its optimal performance.

The members expressed hope that their donation will inspire others to give back and support their communities to develop.

Dr. Hilarious Yaw Gadzie, the head of the hospital, expressed gratitude for the donation, stating that the new anesthesia machine will greatly improve the quality of care.

“It is a shining testament of how a group of dedicated individuals can come together to make a real difference in the lives of others,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of having modern equipment in a healthcare setting, especially when it comes to procedures that require anesthesia.

The medical superintendent promised to keep regular maintenance of the machine to ensure it intended purpose.