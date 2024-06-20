Luka Jovic scored a 95th-minute equaliser as Serbia grabbed a last-gasp draw against Slovenia at Euro 2024.

Full-back Zan Karnicnik slotted home a low cross from close range with 20 minutes remaining to put the Slovenians on the verge of a first Euros win, which would have pushed Serbia to the brink of elimination.

But former Real Madrid striker Jovic rescued his country with a near-post flicked header from a corner to spark Serbian joy in Munich.

A draw meanwhile benefits England – Gareth Southgate’s side are guaranteed to progress as Group C winners if they beat Denmark later on Thursday.

Serbia manager Dragan Stojkovic criticised his side for showing England “too much respect” in their Euro 2024 opener, however they produced a similarly slow start in Munich.

Unlike against England, there was no notable improvement after the break before Karnicnik arrived late at the far post to finish Timi Elsnik’s cross.

Slovenia seemed certain to claim just their second win at a major tournament – their first was against Algeria at the 2010 World Cup – and move to the brink of reaching the knockout stages of a major finals for the first time.

But Jovic’s goal means both sides still have everything to play for going into their final group games on Tuesday, when Slovenia face England and Serbia take on Denmark at 20:00 BST.