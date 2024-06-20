An Obstetric Gynecologist at the Ga West Municipal Health Directorate, Dr Benedict Afari has said sickle cell couples can have babies who will not have the traits or disease.

This according to him is possible through an IVF which makes it possible for doctors to conduct a pyrogenetic diagnosing test to remove sickle cell antigens in the sperm before it inserted in the womb.

Dr Afari disclosed this in an interview with Adom News on the sidelines of the 2024 World Sickle Cell Day on June 19.

He explained that, it is one of the options doctors usually offer to partners who do not want their genotypes to be a barrier to their marriages provided they can afford it.

A statistical report from National Library of Medicines has shown that, sickle cell is a major health problem with over 200,000 babies born every year.

In Ghana, 15,000 are born annually, representing 2% of the total new birth population.