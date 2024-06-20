Businessman Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ambulance procurement trial, has claimed that Attorney-General Godfred Dame relied on documents he had requested from him to build his case.

Mr Jakpa during proceedings on Thursday, June 20, asserted that these documents, which he provided to the AG, were instrumental in shaping the prosecution’s strategy against him.

Jakpa explained that the documents were part of the communications and information exchanged between him and the Attorney-General.

Jakpa suggested that the AG’s reliance on these documents raised concerns about the fairness of the prosecution’s case, as it appeared that the evidence was largely derived from his own submissions.

Furthermore, Mr Jakpa reiterated his earlier claims that WhatsApp messages submitted by the AG as evidence had been tampered with.

He maintained that the content had been altered to misrepresent his communications, which he argued could undermine the credibility of the prosecution’s case.

The court on Thursday admitted 68 WhatsApp messages alleged sent by Jakpa, as well as two responses by the AG into evidence.

