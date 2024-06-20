Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ongoing ambulance procurement trial, has claimed that Attorney-General Godfred Dame tampered with the WhatsApp messages he sent.

Mr Jakpa made this assertion during court proceedings on Thursday, June 20, stirring controversy and raising questions about the integrity of the evidence presented.

During cross-examination led by Director of Public Prosecutions Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa, Jakpa alleged that the WhatsApp messages submitted by the Attorney-General as evidence were not in their original form.

He argued that, the content had been altered to misrepresent his communications, thereby distorting the truth of his interactions with the AG.

This claim has added a new layer of complexity to the trial, as the court must now consider the validity of the evidence.

The High Court in Accra had earlier admitted into evidence 68 WhatsApp messages sent by Jakpa.

Trial judge Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botwe noted that the court had previously admitted WhatsApp chats from the third accused and therefore could not reject what the prosecution described as the complete conversation.

However, she emphasised that the court reserves the right to determine the weight of the evidence presented.