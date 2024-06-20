England missed the opportunity to secure their passage to the second round with a desperately disappointing draw against Denmark.

Once more they secured an early goal, scored by skipper Harry Kane, but again it led to the side dropping back and inviting Denmark to come forward with no pressure whatsoever, which led to an equaliser – albeit from a great strike from Morten Hjulmand.

Although England were the closest to adding to the score, through Phil Foden’s 20-yard drive against the post, it is their Scandinavian opponents who will feel their play warranted three points.

Twice in the last ten minutes, they were close to securing a winner. First Andreas Christensen half-volleyed over the bar when a corner dropped to him on the six-yard box and then moments later Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s effort curled just wide of Jordan Pickford’s far post.

Despite the poor display, England remain in control of Group C, topping the table on four points with Denmark and Slovenia next with two from two.