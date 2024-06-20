The Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has demanded an apology from the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.

This comes on the back of an alleged assault on some students of Christian Service University (CSU) in Kumasi by persons believed to be Mr Mahama’s bodyguards.

The incident according to a statement signed by the Youth Organiser, Salam Mustapha occurred on the CSU campus on Wednesday during the 50th anniversary celebration which the former President was a guest of honour.

The statement described the act as barbaric, uncivilised, an act of thuggery and hooliganism.

“The only crime of the students as reported was for shouting Mahama b3 w3. This harmless statement caused the bodyguards to rush to the students in Rambo style and beat them in the presence of John Mahama and the convocation without any reprimand,” portions of the statement read.

Aside the apology, the NPP Youth Wing is demanding that Mr Mahama releases the culprits for them to face the law.

The party has threatened to advise students to boycott events of Mr Mahama and the NDC if their demands are not met.

