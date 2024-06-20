Security has been put on high alert at the KNUST following threats by members of the Tertiary Education Workers Union (TEWU) of Ghana to disrupt a Council meeting to elect a Vice-Chancellor.

TEWU-Ghana claims it is been sidelined by university management who were bent on allowing a representative of a rival union in the council meeting.

The Council is set to reconvene on Thursday, June 20, 2024, to elect a Vice Chancellor after failing to endorse Prof. Rita Akosua Dickson for a second term in the previous meeting.

But the union at an emergency meeting on Wednesday threatened to cause chaos if the rival group is allowed to participate in the meeting.

The two Associations have had their membership in the 12-member Council suspended pending the outcome of a suit at a Kumasi High Court.

However, TEWU-Ghana claims there are attempts to allow TEWU-TUC representatives into the University Council.

TEWU-Ghana broke away from TEWU-TUC in June 2022, garnering 866 out of the 1,060 existing members.

Since 2019, the teachers and education workers union has had no representation on the KNUST University Council.

Section 7 (h) of the KNUST statutes mandates that the University Council shall include “a representative of the teachers and education workers Union.”

