The Paramount Chief of the Nchumuru Traditional Area in the Krachi Nchumuru District, Nana Obrenpong Kanya III, has urged political leaders across the country, particularly in the Krachi Nchumuru District, to ensure that this year’s elections remain free of violence.

Nana Obrenpong Kanya III’s appeal comes in the wake of allegations against the Member of Parliament for the Krachi Nchumuru Constituency, Solomon Kuyon.

He is accused of mobilizing NDC party members to attack certain voters during the ongoing vote transfer process, resulting in injuries.

In an interview with Adom News, the Chief emphasized the need for political leaders to work towards ensuring a violence-free election and urged them to be legacy-minded and leave behind good political footprints for future generations.

He also called on the youth to safeguard their future by resisting political exploitation, which could lead to them becoming victims of political violence.

Additionally, Nana Obrenpong Kanya III urged President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government to fulfill their commitment to constructing the Oti Bridge to prevent frequent accidents on the Oti River and improving the movement of commuters and travelers between the northern and southern regions of the country.

Responding to the allegations, the Krachi Nchumuru Constituency MP denied the accusations, arguing that it was actually the NPP party in the Krachi Nchumuru District that intended to transport non-residents from the Kpandai District to transfer their votes and support the NPP parliamentary candidate. He expressed confidence in securing a second term as the MP for the Krachi Nchumuru Constituency in the upcoming elections on December 7th.

