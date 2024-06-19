National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament(MP) for Twifo Atti Morkwa, David Vondee has predicted a landslide victory for its flagbearer, John Mahama in the 2024 election.

Mr Vondee without mincing words on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen programme declared that, the former President on December 7 will secure nothing less than 57% of the total vote cast.

According to him, there is no way the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will emerge victorious in the election.

The latest survey conducted by Professor Smart Sarpong, Associate Professor at the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) placed Dr Bawumia ahead of Mr Mahama.

The survey which covered all 275 constituencies nationwide revealed that, Dr. Bawumia is currently leading the field of most preferred candidates with 38.9%, while former President Mahama comes second with 36.1%.

But as an elder of The Church of Pentecost, the lawmaker said it is his prayer that Dr Bawumia garners 39%, although that may not be possible.

“He [Bawumia] will go a little up if Cheddar and Alan do not find themselves on the ballot paper but if they do, he will not and the NPP themselves know he can’t win the election,” he declared.

