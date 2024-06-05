Latest survey has placed Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), ahead of former President John Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, as the most preferred candidate in the December presidential elections.

The survey, conducted by Professor Smart Sarpong, Associate Professor at the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), covered all 275 constituencies across the 16 regions of Ghana.

The survey revealed that, Dr. Bawumia is currently leading the field of most preferred candidates with 38.9%, while former President Mahama comes second with 36.1%.

The results from the various regions also showed that former President Mahama leads in 8 regions while Dr. Bawumia leads in seven.

Former President Mahama leads in Bono East, Greater Accra, Volta, Northern, Oti, Savannah, Upper East, and Upper West Regions.

Dr. Bawumia leads in the Ashanti, Eastern, Ahafo, Bono, North East, Central, and Western Regions.

The Western Region has not decided yet.

The survey also stated that, the candidates’ track records, competence, and voters’ political affiliations will be the key deciding factors among voters, and that religion and tribe will play a lesser role in determining who will win the elections.

