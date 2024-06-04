The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has announced that the governing party’s flagbearer will soon reveal his running mate for the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Kodua’s statement comes amid swirling speculations within the NPP and among political pundits regarding the apparent delay in naming a running mate.

This delay has sparked discussions about potential candidates and its implications for the party’s electoral prospects.

But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, Mr. Kodua addressed the speculation surrounding Bawumia’s running mate selection process.

He said lobbying for positions is common in politics.

Mr. Kodua stressed the importance of focusing on a candidate’s capability rather than their tribe.

He highlighted the need for a competent individual who understands the electoral process, regardless of their tribal background.

“Speculation is part and parcel of politics, and it’s healthy to see interest from various quarters. However, what truly matters is the competence and dedication of the chosen candidate, not their tribal affiliation. We are in search of a candidate who not only hails from a certain tribe but one who can navigate the complex landscape of our electoral process with finesse” he said.

Regarding the timing of the announcement, Mr. Kodua assured that Dr. Bawumia will reveal his running mate in due time.

He said Dr. Bawumia will nominate a running mate who can effectively challenge the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and fulfill his duties competently.

“Rest assured, Bawumia will make his announcement in due time. Let’s trust the process and focus on what’s truly important for the progress of our party and our nation.”

