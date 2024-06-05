Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar broke down in tears as she recounted her ongoing struggle with a mysterious illness in a recent video.

On her Instagram page, the actress shared a heartfelt video detailing her experience and expressing gratitude to those who have supported her.

In the video, Halima revealed the severity of her condition, stating that she is still in the process of recovery and is not yet perfectly healthy.

She credited her survival to divine intervention, stating that while the illness felt like a punishment from the devil, God kept her alive and used the experience to teach her valuable lessons to be thankful for life.

The actress said she had to use a filter to improve her appearance for the video, because her physical look is not good for camera.

Halima expressed her heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported her without criticism, judgment, or condemnation.

The video has garnered a lot of support and well-wishes from her fans and the public, who continue to pray for her full recovery.

Watch video below