Ghana’s Black Princesses have discovered their group in the upcoming FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, slated to unfold in Colombia later this year.

Assigned to Group E, Yusif Basigi’s squad will face formidable adversaries, including former champions Japan, New Zealand, and Austria.

With excitement building, Ghana’s youthful team will commence their journey against Austria at the Bogota El Techo Stadium on Monday, September 2, 2024.

This marks the Black Princesses’ seventh consecutive appearance in the esteemed biennial tournament, underscoring their enduring dedication and global prowess.

The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup promises a thrilling spectacle, running from August 31 to September 22, 2024, captivating football enthusiasts worldwide.

Representing Africa alongside Ghana are Nigeria, Cameroon, and Morocco.

Despite previous setbacks, Ghana is aiming to surpass the group stage for the first time, setting its sights on a breakthrough performance in Colombia.